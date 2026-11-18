Towns delivered 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Raptors.

Towns needed only nine field-goal attempts to score 16 points, missing just two of his nine shots, but his numbers fell short of Sunday's 28-point, 17-rebound effort. That said, he finished just two dimes shy of what would've been his first triple-double since the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Even though he remains the Knicks' No. 2 offensive option behind Jalen Brunson, Towns' scoring efficiency and dominance on the glass have made him one of the best big men in fantasy in the first month of the regular season. He's recorded a double-double in each of his 14 appearances so far.