Towns tallied 35 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during the Knicks' 119-104 win over the Hornets on Wednesday.

Towns hauled in 15 rebounds across the two games prior to Wednesday's contest, but the veteran center was much more active on the glass against Charlotte. He also finished as the game's leading scorer, and his performance marked the third time this season that he's scored 35 or more points in a game. Over his last 10 outings, Towns has averaged 25.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 threes over 34.7 minutes per game.