Towns finished with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 103-90 win over the Nets.

Towns struggled offensively, failing to score in the first half before finishing with 11 points. However, his 16 rebounds and five assists helped compensate for the disappointing scoring output. Towns continues to provide substantial fantasy value through rebounding and playmaking, and his scoring has been solid for the most part. While this 11-point performance was a season-low mark, he had scored at least 19 points in each of his previous six showings.