Towns contributed 11 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 victory over the Cavaliers.

The double-double was his 20th of the season. Towns' production has been erratic in December, perhaps due to nagging lower-body injuries that have cost him two of the Knicks' 11 games this month. When he's been on the court, the veteran center has averaged 22.2 points, 11.3 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.1 steals, but he pulled down double-digit rebounds in only five of those nine contests -- something he accomplished in 17 of his first 19 appearances in 2025-26.