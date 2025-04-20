Towns ended with 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 win over the Pistons in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Usually known for his offense, Towns made his impact on the defensive side of the floor in Game 1, hauling in 11 boards while swatting two shots and grabbing four of the Knicks' 12 steals in the win. Towns averaged a career-high 12.8 rebounds during the regular season, and he'll need to be strong on the glass against Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart (knee) in this series.