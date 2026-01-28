Towns posted 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 103-87 victory over the Kings.

The double-double was Towns' 30th of the season, tying him with Atlanta's Jalen Johnson for the NBA lead. Eight of them have come in 12 January games, as Towns is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes on the month.