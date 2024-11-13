Towns accumulated 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 victory over the 76ers.

The veteran center came one board shy of extending his double-double streak to eight games in Sunday's loss to the Pacers, but Towns wasted no time starting a new one Tuesday. He's had an impressive start to his Knicks tenure, and through his first 10 outings for New York, Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.4 threes and 0.9 blocks while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 51.1 percent from long distance.