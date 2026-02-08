Towns finished with 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 victory over the Celtics.

Towns returned from a one-game absence due to an eye injury and recorded a double-double, though it came with a muted scoring effort. The big man's scoring has trended down of late, as he entered Sunday averaging just 14.6 points over his previous eight contests. His work on the glass has remained steady, however, with Towns hauling in double-digit rebounds in 38 of 49 appearances this season.