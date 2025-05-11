Towns finished with 21 points (5-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and 15 rebounds across 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns had a rough shooting performance, as evidenced by the fact that he needed 18 shots to score 21 points, but at least he extended his streak of double-doubles to five games. Towns is averaging 18.7 points and 15.0 boards per game in the series, and while Saturday wasn't his finest outing, he should remain one of the Knicks' go-to offensive weapons throughout the rest of this matchup against Boston.