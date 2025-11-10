Towns posted 28 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Sunday's 134-98 win over the Nets.

Towns led all players in scoring en route to his fifth game with at least 20 points through nine regular-season appearances. The star big man also grabbed a game-high mark in rebounds, securing his eighth double-double of the season. He has now recorded a double-double in five consecutive games, scoring 20-plus points in four of them.