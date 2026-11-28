Towns produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Heat.

Despite dealing with an abdominal injury, Towns recorded his 19th consecutive double-double to begin the season. While he does appear to be a little banged up at the moment, Towns' red-hot start to the season can't be overlooked. In his 18 appearances, Towns has managed to put up first-round value, averaging 21.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.7 combined steals and blocks.