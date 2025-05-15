Towns chipped in 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Getting into foul trouble in the first half, Towns finished just two rebounds shy of recording another double-double, and that means his streak of games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds ended at six contests. The star big man also snapped a streak of three games with at least 20 points, but one subpar showing shouldn't erase what he's been doing throughout the playoffs. Towns is averaging 19.6 points and 12.8 boards per game in the current series against Boston and should play a pivotal role on the team in Game 5 on Friday.