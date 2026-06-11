Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles despite foul issues

Towns logged 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 victory over the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Towns picked up two fouls within the first minute of the game, ultimately limiting him to just 26 minutes. However, he certainly played a key role for the Knicks down the stretch, as New York recorded the biggest comeback victory in the history of the NBA Finals. Towns continues to play arguably the best basketball of his career, and will hope to ride that momentum into San Antonio when the two teams meet again on Saturday.