Towns closed Thursday's 111-94 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

Despite playing through a knee injury, Towns delivered a noteworthy performance, recording his third straight double-double, and his fifth in the past six games. While it has been a solid series for Towns, his lack of defensive contributions can't be ignored. He has now failed to record a single steal or block in four consecutive games. The Knicks will look to carry this momentum into Game 6, where a victory would then force a deciding game back in New York.