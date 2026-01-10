Towns produced 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Towns scored just three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half, though he picked up his production in the second and finished as one of six New York players to score in double figures. He also tied the team-high mark in assists. Additionally, Towns grabbed 12 boards en route to his third double-double over his last four appearances, marking his 25th such outing through 35 regular-season games.