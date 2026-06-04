Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in Game 1 win

Towns logged 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Towns certainly held his own in the win, recording his second straight double-double, while also helping to put the clamps on Victor Wembanyama. In his past nine appearances, Towns has been a picture of consistency, averaging 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.9 combined steals and blocks.