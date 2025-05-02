Towns closed with 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 37 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 116-113 victory over the Pistons in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns had a limited impact on the offensive end Thursday but still recorded a double-double for the third time in the first round. The star big man averaged 19.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals across 37.7 minutes per game during the Knicks' first-round series win over Detroit. He also recorded shooting splits of 48.9/48.0/90.0. Towns and the Knicks are set to face the Celtics in the second round. He averaged 19.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 34.0 minutes per contest in four regular-season games against Boston during the 2024-25 campaign.