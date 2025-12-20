Towns produced 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to the 76ers.

This was Towns' 18th double-double on the year, firmly putting him in the No. 2 spot for the most double-doubles this season. The 30-year-old big man has been a steady top-20 producer this season behind averages of 22.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.