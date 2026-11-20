Towns tallied 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 33 minutes in Thursday's 102-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Towns didn't deliver his most efficient shooting effort, particularly from downtown, though he led the Knicks in scoring while reaching the 20-point threshold for the sixth time in the last seven games. The star big man also paced the squad in rebounds and has racked up 15 double-doubles in as many games to begin the regular season. Additionally, Towns recorded a season high in blocks Thursday, swatting multiple shots for the first time since the Knicks' regular-season opener.