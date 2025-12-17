Towns finished Tuesday's 124-113 victory over San Antonio with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 30 minutes.

Towns recorded his 19th double-double of the season, although he appeared to suffer an injury during the game. While he was able to close the game, he remained on the bench until late in the fourth quarter, working on what seemed to be a calf issue. While there has been no official word from the team, fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the injury report, especially seeing as though Towns has been dealing with calf issues for the past few weeks.