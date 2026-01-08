Towns ended with 20 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Clippers.

While Towns did not shoot the ball well again, he did get 10 trips to the free-throw line and was able to convert on eight of them. In his last five appearances, Towns is averaging 16.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.0 threes across 30.2 minutes while shooting a measly 38.6 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep.