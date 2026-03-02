Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-89 win over the Spurs.
The Knicks handled business early, resulting in a lower workload for Towns. Despite this dud, Towns has been very solid in recent games. Over his last six appearances, he's producing top-25 value in nine-category fantasy formats with 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.
