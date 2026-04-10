Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 112-106 win over the Celtics.
Towns didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance from beyond the arc but still finished as New York's third-leading scorer behind Josh Hart (26) and Jalen Brunson (25). Towns turned in a solid all-around outing, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds and recording multiple steals for a second straight game. The star big man also notched his third straight appearance with a double-double or better and has logged four such performances over his last five games, during which he has averaged 18.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.
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