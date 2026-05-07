Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles with seven dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns ended Wednesday's 108-102 win over the 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 20 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes.
Towns was limited by foul trouble throughout the game, but he made the most of his minutes, pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds and not missing his first shot until the fourth quarter. The Knicks are now just two wins away from making their second straight trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Stuffs stat sheet in limited run•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cruises to triple-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Triple-doubles in Game 4 win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Secures double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Productive in Game 1 victory•