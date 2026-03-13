Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Towns, who was previously listed as questionable, is trending in the wrong direction for his fantasy managers. With New York's starting center likely to sit, Mitchell Robinson is likely to have a lot of appeal as a streaming option.
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