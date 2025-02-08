Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics.
Towns has been downgraded from probable to questionable Saturday due to right knee patellar tendinopathy. If Towns is further downgraded to out, Ariel Hukporti will likely receive increased playing time.
