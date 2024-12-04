Towns provided 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 121-106 win over the Magic.

Towns was one of six Knicks players who scored in double digits in this comfortable win, but the star center took things one step further and led the Knicks in points, rebounds and blocks while dominating the duo of Wendell Carter and Moritz Wagner on offense. Towns has recorded 11 straight double-doubles while notching at least 20 points eight times in that span, so his two-way play has been outstanding. The move to center has benefited Towns from a fantasy perspective, and he's been one of the most productive players in that position through the first six weeks of the 2024-25 campaign.