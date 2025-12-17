Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Exits to locker room Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns appeared to reach for his left knee before checking out, though it's unclear if that's the reason why he exited to the locker room with one minute remaining in the first half. If the star big man is unable to return, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.
