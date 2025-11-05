Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Falls ill, iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns is listed questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to an illness.
Towns was added to the injury report overnight, presumably after waking up under the weather. The Knicks will likely re-evaluate Towns following their morning shootaround and should have an update on his status prior to warmups ahead of the game's 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.
