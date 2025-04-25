Towns closed Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 31 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes.

Towns erupted for a game-high 31 points after recording just 10 points, six rebounds and a block during Monday's Game 2 loss. The big man knocked down four triples for the first time since March 26 and was much more aggressive from the field after making only five shots in Game 2. Towns' effort helped give the Knicks a 2-1 series lead, and he's averaging 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals across 37.7 minutes per game during the first round.