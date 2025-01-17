Towns (thumb) will be a game-time call Friday against the Timberwolves, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Towns is currently listed as questionable on the injury report, as he has a bone chip in his wrist and a sprained right thumb. Coach Tom Thibodeau said the center will warm up and see how he feels before a decision is made on his status. Precious Achiuwa will likely see extended minutes if Towns can't give it a go.
