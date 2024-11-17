Coach Tom Thibodeau said Towns (knee), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets, will warm up with the intention of playing, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns missed Friday's win over the Nets due to a left knee contusion, though his ability to go through pregame warmups is a promising sign for his availability. If the big man remains sidelined, Jericho Sims will likely get the starting nod once again.