Towns (knee) is considered a game-time call for Friday against the Nets and will go through warmups before a decision is made, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Towns is dealing with a left knee contusion and could miss his first game of the 2024-25 campaign after posting a season-high 46 points in Wednesday's loss to Chicago. If the big man is ruled out after going through warmups, Jericho Sims will likely receive an increased role Friday.
