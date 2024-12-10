Towns (knee) is available for Monday's game against Toronto, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns will return to game action following a one-game absence due to right knee patellar tendonopathy. The big man should shoulder his normal workload Monday, and in his last five outings the star center has averaged 21.6 points, 15.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc in 34.8 minutes per game.