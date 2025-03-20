Towns produced 32 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 loss to San Antonio.

Towns posted a strong line in this loss to the Spurs and finished just one rebound away from a double-double, though seeing him as the Knicks' go-to option isn't surprising, especially considering Jalen Brunson (ankle) has yet to return to action. That said, this was Towns' first game with 30 or more points since Feb. 20. He's averaging 23.1 points per game since the beginning of March, and while that's not a bad figure at all, it's below the 24.4 points per contest he's averaging throughout the season.