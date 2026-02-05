Towns went back to the locker room after sustaining a cut above his right eye during a collision with Spencer Jones in Wednesday's game against Denver, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns and Jones were both bleeding after the collision, but it seems Towns got the worst of the exchange. The center remained in the game with a bandage over the cut to shoot a pair of free throws, but he then exited the game and went back to the locker room. While Towns is on the sidelines, look for Mitchell Robinson to see most of the center minutes.