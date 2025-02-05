Towns (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Towns has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with left knee soreness. The star big man has struggled with his outside shot as of late, converting just 29.3 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest.
