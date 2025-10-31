Towns (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game against the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns has been a regular on the injury report to start the season, though he will shed his probable tag due to a right quadriceps strain and suit up Friday. The star big man is coming off his worst game of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks and will look to bounce back against Chicago. Over four regular-season games, he's averaging 17.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes per game.