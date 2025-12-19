Towns (knee) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

After sitting out Thursday's win over the Pacers due to left knee soreness, Towns will shed his probable tag for the second leg of New York's back-to-back set. Over five regular-season appearances in December, the star big man has averaged 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest. With Towns and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) both back in the lineup, Ariel Hukporti should see a significant dip in minutes.