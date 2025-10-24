Towns (quadriceps) will play in Friday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns will shake off his questionable tag due to a right quadriceps strain and suit up Friday. The star big man was also listed as questionable before playing in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, during which he notched 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes. He'll move over to center with Miles McBride also starting against Boston, pushing Ariel Hukporti to the bench.