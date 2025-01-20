Towns (thumb) will play Monday against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns will be returning from a two-game absence, and there's no word of any restrictions. He's been on a heater in recent outings, averaging 28.3 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last seven games. Jericho Sims will likely move to the bench with Towns back in the mix.