Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (illness) will play Saturday against the 76ers.
Towns, who missed Friday's game against the Hawks, will clear his questionable tag to return from a one-game absence. With this news, it's likely that Ariel Hukporti will shift back to the second unit for New York.
