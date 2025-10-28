Towns (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns has been a regular on the injury report due to a right quadriceps strain, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Over three regular-season appearances, the star big man has averaged 20.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 33.3 minutes per contest.