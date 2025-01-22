Towns (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a sprained right thumb. The star big man is averaging 27.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Flirts with triple-double in return•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go Monday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as questionable•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Goes through practice•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Ruled out for Friday•