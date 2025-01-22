Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Towns (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Nets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a sprained right thumb. The star big man is averaging 27.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 37.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.

More News