Towns recorded 28 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 win over the Raptors.

Towns put together another dominant performance Sunday, posting a game-high 17 rebounds and matching a team high of 28 points. Towns has recorded a double-double in all 13 appearances to begin the 2026-27 campaign. The star big man has recorded at least 15 rebounds in five games this season, including two in which he also scored at least 25 points.