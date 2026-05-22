Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Grabs game-high 13 rebounds

Towns had 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-93 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, recording his third straight double-double. Although he was relatively efficient from the floor, Towns' impact on the offensive end was somewhat muted when compared to his body of work throughout the playoffs. In his past 10 appearances, Towns has averaged 16.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks. Look for him to have more of an impact when the two teams meet again on Saturday.