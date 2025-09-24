Towns said Monday during Media Day for New York that he didn't undergo any procedures on his left finger or left knee over the summer, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Despite a report in June by Ramona Shelburne of ESPN that Towns had undergone procedures on his finger and knee, the veteran big man said the following Tuesday. "No, I did not have a knee," Towns told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "Where are you hearing this? You came on media day to come and put that out there?" This is great news for the Knicks unless those ailments become lingering problems for the Kentucky product throughout the upcoming regular season. Towns played 72 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, which is the most he's played since the 2021-22 season with the Timberwolves.