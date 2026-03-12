Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Utah for undisclosed reasons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns checked out at the 6:16 mark of the first quarter and was escorted to the locker room by trainers. While Towns is sidelined, look for Mitchell Robinson and Mohamed Diawara to see more action.
