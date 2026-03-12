default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Towns went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against Utah for undisclosed reasons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Towns checked out at the 6:16 mark of the first quarter and was escorted to the locker room by trainers. While Towns is sidelined, look for Mitchell Robinson and Mohamed Diawara to see more action.

More News