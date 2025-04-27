Towns tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 40 minutes in Sunday's 94-93 win over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns scored all eight of his fourth-quarter points in the final three minutes of the frame, including a 27-foot three-pointer with 47.0 seconds left for what was ultimately the game-winning shot. Towns has bounced back from a quiet Game 2 to score 58 points across his last two games, and he played a key role in the Knicks going up 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday. He is shooting 53.8 from the field (including 52.6 percent from three on 4.8 3PA/G) in the series.