Towns produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.

Towns put together an elite showing on the glass, resulting in a new season high in rebounds. Eight of his 20 boards came on the offensive glass, which also marks a season high. Towns has now recorded a double-double in five of his last seven matchups, and his scoring efficiency is slowly starting to trend in the right direction.