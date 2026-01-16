Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Huge night on boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns produced 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Warriors.
Towns put together an elite showing on the glass, resulting in a new season high in rebounds. Eight of his 20 boards came on the offensive glass, which also marks a season high. Towns has now recorded a double-double in five of his last seven matchups, and his scoring efficiency is slowly starting to trend in the right direction.
